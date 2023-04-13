Register
Award for brave hero who rescued her 93-year-old neighbour from a house fire in south Warwickshire

She rushed into the house without thinking of her own safety

By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:55 BST

A south Warwickshire resident who saved their elderly neighbour from a fire in their bungalow has been commended by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Monica Lemon, from Wellesbourne, was honoured for her bravery at a ceremony after rushing to 93-year-old Joyce Cook’s aid following the fire on February 21.

Monica Lemon was presented with a Certificate of Commendation by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, at a ceremony last month. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County CouncilMonica Lemon was presented with a Certificate of Commendation by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, at a ceremony last month. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council
Monica Lemon was presented with a Certificate of Commendation by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, at a ceremony last month. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Monica was in her bungalow when she smelt smoke. Thinking the smell was inside her home she searched until she realised the smoke was coming from outside.

Once outside Monica could see smoke pouring out of Joyce's bungalow and another neighbour quickly raised the alarm to say that Joyce was still inside.

Without thinking and acting purely on instinct, Monica entered the bungalow through the front door. She could not see anything to begin with as the smoke was so thick, but then suddenly she saw the white of Joyce's hair so grabbed her and pulled her outside.

Once outside the fire crew arrived and took swift action to put the fire out and rescue Joyce's cat, while ambulance colleagues checked over those involved in the incident.

When the crew explained to Joyce that she had lost her kitchen, she replied: "I could do with a new carpet anyway."

Although Joyce received medical attention at the scene, Joyce, Monica and the cat are now all okay.

Joyce has since been re-housed in a neighbouring bungalow.

Monica was presented with a Certificate of Commendation by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue’s Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook, at a ceremony last month.

Monica’s daughter, son-in-law, Ms Cook and her family and the crew who attended the fire also attended.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook said: “Monica acted quickly when she saw that Ms Cook’s property was on fire and rushed in to rescue her friend.

"Without her quick actions and willingness to help, this incident could have had a very different story.

“While Monica’s bravery is to be commended, we wouldn’t recommend that anyone run into a burning building in any circumstance. You could be putting yourself into severe danger.

"If you discover fire, get out, stay out, call 999 and wait for the emergency services to arrive.

“Luckily for all involved, this ended with a real story of bravery, friendship and community spirit for two very lovely neighbours.”

