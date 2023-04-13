Leamington man among 50 fundraisers set to scale new heights for Warwick-based children’s charity

The climbers are from all over the UK

A Leamington man is among more than 50 fundraisers from across the UK set to conquer Ben Nevis in aid of Warwick children’s charity Molly Ollys.

Reaching Britain’s highest peak at 4,400ft would be a first for experienced climber James Lennon.

James Lennon (right) pictured with Alex Myers and fellow climber Craig Jones on a previous Snowdon climb. Photo supplied

James, 22, said: “The biggest part of this challenge is going to be keeping everyone together but also maintaining a good pace. If you go too fast too quickly you end up stopping but that is the worst thing you can do. You just have to keep on moving.

“When you go up the mountains with people you share those memories for a long time. It’s a great way to spend your weekend doing something positive that’s also for a good cause.”

Organiser Alex Myers, 38, from Stratford, will lead the group on April 22.

It marks a return to the Scottish mountain for Alex who works as a personal trainer and runs The Better Man project which offers emotional and physical support for men seeking to make improvements to their life.

Alex said: “I’ve done a series of challenges from charity boxing matches, to climbing all Three Peaks in 24 hours but I’ve never got people from all over the UK to climb Ben Nevis.

"The challenge for me this time is to get 50 people up and down the mountain safely.

“This is a huge deal for a lot of people, the vast majority for whom this will be the first time doing something like this.”

Warwick-based Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “This climb is very much about team work and supporting each other in a challenging situation.

"It is very much how Molly Olly works, as a team with other organisations and health professionals to support children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

“Alex took time to really understand our work and we are very grateful to him and everyone who has signed up to help make a difference.”

To sponsor go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/thebetterman