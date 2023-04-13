Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
18 minutes ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
1 hour ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
2 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
3 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

South Warwickshire funeral directors thank community for supporting its Easter egg appeal

They were able to collect 700 Easter eggs.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST

Funeral directors in south Warwickshire have issued a thank you to the community for supporting its Easter egg appeal.

Read More
21 cracking retro pictures showing life in Leamington Spa, Warwick and Southam o...

W G Rathbone and H J Dawson, which has sites in Leamington, Warwick and Stratford, said it was overwhelmed by the response to their annual appeal in support of local charities, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Most Popular
Martin Adams, funeral director of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone, with a team member from Brunswick Hub in Leamington. Photo suppliedMartin Adams, funeral director of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone, with a team member from Brunswick Hub in Leamington. Photo supplied
Martin Adams, funeral director of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone, with a team member from Brunswick Hub in Leamington. Photo supplied

Every year, the funeral directors, which are part of end-of-life service provider, Dignity, appeal for members of the local community, businesses and organisations to donate Easter Eggs.

Sarah Wallace, business leader at W G Rathbone and H J Dawson, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported our Easter Egg appeal.

"Your donations have helped to make Easter an easier and more enjoyable time for the children and families supported by the five local charities, hospitals and nursing homes we donated to.

“We collected and delivered 700 Easter eggs in total, which we delivered to Myton Hospice in Warwick, the MacGregor Children's Ward at Warwick Hospital, Cherry Tree Lodge Nursing Home in Whitnash, The Brunswick Hub in Leamington, and also Life Space Youth Centre in Stratford.

Left to right shows: Sarah Wallace and Alicia Churchill of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone and Gemma Strain of Asda handing over the Easter eggs to Freya, a staff member at the children's ward at Warwick Hospital. Photo suppliedLeft to right shows: Sarah Wallace and Alicia Churchill of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone and Gemma Strain of Asda handing over the Easter eggs to Freya, a staff member at the children's ward at Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied
Left to right shows: Sarah Wallace and Alicia Churchill of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone and Gemma Strain of Asda handing over the Easter eggs to Freya, a staff member at the children's ward at Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied

“This year, we collaborated with Gemma Strain, Relationship Manager at ASDA Leamington Spa, The Plough and Harrow Pub in Whitnash, and Radford Semele Sports and Social Club who all donated a huge amount of Easter eggs.

“The appeal has been a massive success and we’d like to say a big, big thank you to the local businesses and selfless members of the public who have kindly donated Easter eggs.”

Sarah and Alicia from W G Rathbone with Gemma from ASDA and Marc and Meganne (staff at Myton Hospice). Photo suppliedSarah and Alicia from W G Rathbone with Gemma from ASDA and Marc and Meganne (staff at Myton Hospice). Photo supplied
Sarah and Alicia from W G Rathbone with Gemma from ASDA and Marc and Meganne (staff at Myton Hospice). Photo supplied
Sarah Wallace and Alicia Churchill of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone, Gemma Strain of ASDA and The Plough and Harrow with Dalila Amet and Frank Smith. Photo suppliedSarah Wallace and Alicia Churchill of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone, Gemma Strain of ASDA and The Plough and Harrow with Dalila Amet and Frank Smith. Photo supplied
Sarah Wallace and Alicia Churchill of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone, Gemma Strain of ASDA and The Plough and Harrow with Dalila Amet and Frank Smith. Photo supplied
Related topics:WarwickshireLeamington