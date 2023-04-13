Funeral directors in south Warwickshire have issued a thank you to the community for supporting its Easter egg appeal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
W G Rathbone and H J Dawson, which has sites in Leamington, Warwick and Stratford, said it was overwhelmed by the response to their annual appeal in support of local charities, hospitals, and nursing homes.
Every year, the funeral directors, which are part of end-of-life service provider, Dignity, appeal for members of the local community, businesses and organisations to donate Easter Eggs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Wallace, business leader at W G Rathbone and H J Dawson, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported our Easter Egg appeal.
"Your donations have helped to make Easter an easier and more enjoyable time for the children and families supported by the five local charities, hospitals and nursing homes we donated to.
“We collected and delivered 700 Easter eggs in total, which we delivered to Myton Hospice in Warwick, the MacGregor Children's Ward at Warwick Hospital, Cherry Tree Lodge Nursing Home in Whitnash, The Brunswick Hub in Leamington, and also Life Space Youth Centre in Stratford.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This year, we collaborated with Gemma Strain, Relationship Manager at ASDA Leamington Spa, The Plough and Harrow Pub in Whitnash, and Radford Semele Sports and Social Club who all donated a huge amount of Easter eggs.
“The appeal has been a massive success and we’d like to say a big, big thank you to the local businesses and selfless members of the public who have kindly donated Easter eggs.”
Advertisement
Advertisement