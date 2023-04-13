They were able to collect 700 Easter eggs.

Funeral directors in south Warwickshire have issued a thank you to the community for supporting its Easter egg appeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

W G Rathbone and H J Dawson, which has sites in Leamington, Warwick and Stratford, said it was overwhelmed by the response to their annual appeal in support of local charities, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Martin Adams, funeral director of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone, with a team member from Brunswick Hub in Leamington. Photo supplied

Every year, the funeral directors, which are part of end-of-life service provider, Dignity, appeal for members of the local community, businesses and organisations to donate Easter Eggs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah Wallace, business leader at W G Rathbone and H J Dawson, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported our Easter Egg appeal.

"Your donations have helped to make Easter an easier and more enjoyable time for the children and families supported by the five local charities, hospitals and nursing homes we donated to.

“We collected and delivered 700 Easter eggs in total, which we delivered to Myton Hospice in Warwick, the MacGregor Children's Ward at Warwick Hospital, Cherry Tree Lodge Nursing Home in Whitnash, The Brunswick Hub in Leamington, and also Life Space Youth Centre in Stratford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Left to right shows: Sarah Wallace and Alicia Churchill of HJ Dawson and WG Rathbone and Gemma Strain of Asda handing over the Easter eggs to Freya, a staff member at the children's ward at Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied

“This year, we collaborated with Gemma Strain, Relationship Manager at ASDA Leamington Spa, The Plough and Harrow Pub in Whitnash, and Radford Semele Sports and Social Club who all donated a huge amount of Easter eggs.

“The appeal has been a massive success and we’d like to say a big, big thank you to the local businesses and selfless members of the public who have kindly donated Easter eggs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sarah and Alicia from W G Rathbone with Gemma from ASDA and Marc and Meganne (staff at Myton Hospice). Photo supplied