Warwickshire residents urged to stay safe as Met Office issues amber heat alert

Temperatures are expected to rise to around 30 degrees in the coming days with the hot weather putting vulnerable people including those who are already unwell, the elderly and children most at risk

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An amber heat-health alert has been issued for Warwickshire from now until 9pm on Sunday September 10.

The hot weather is expected to pose challenges for vulnerable people or those who are already unwell, with the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke increasing for children, the elderly and people with long-term health conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those in high-risk groups, support from friends, family and neighbours may be critical for their safety. Public Health at Warwickshire County Council wish to issue important health advice ahead of the heat conditions expected for the area over the coming week.

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said: “Throughout hot spells susceptible groups, such as older people, the very young and people with long term conditions, feel the severe effects of heat more than others and it’s long been known that death rates increase in heat waves.

“The greatest advice is to relax, stay cool, drink lots of cold liquids and, if you can, keep an eye on individuals you know to be at risk.

“It is important to recognise the health dangers that extreme heat can bring and know the signs of heat-related illnesses to try and avert these.

Image courtesy of www.metoffice.gov.uk

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Be a good neighbour, check in on friends, family and neighbours who may be vulnerable to the heat and make certain you protect yourself by taking all the required actions”