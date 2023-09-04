Leamington Food and Drink Festival takes place in the town centre this coming weekend

The event will feature everything from cookery demonstrations, live cook-off competitions, children’s activities and live music from the bandstand.

Thousands of foodies are expected to visit Leamington this weekend as a popular event returns.

The Leamington Food and Drink Festival is set to be held in the Pump Room Gardens between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10.

The event will feature everything from cookery demonstrations, live cook-off competitions, children’s activities and live music from the bandstand.

Last year's Leamington Food & Drink Festival. Picture supplied.

More than 115 exhibitors, including 40 town centre businesses, will also be in attendance to showcase the very best food and drink from across the region.

The free-to-attend event, organised by BID Leamington, is returning to the town for its 16th year.

Alison Shaw, BID Leamington project manager, said: “With just days to go until this year’s event, we are extremely excited to welcome visitors to the Pump Room Gardens this weekend.

“We will have a wide range of food and drink on offer, including from some of our fantastic town centre businesses, as well as a whole host of entertainment.

“We’re also delighted to host the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards ‘Cook off of the Chefs’ final at 4pm on Saturday, as well as the popular Aubrey Allen Cooking Competition at 1pm on Sunday.

“Leamington Food and Drink Festival is one of the town’s most popular events which is enjoyed by people of all ages, and we’re sure that this year will be no different.”