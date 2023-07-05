Your views: How successful was No Mow May in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth?

You don't have to look for long online to find discussions about No Mow May.

It was a national initiative where councils suspended grass cutting in the majority of areas to let grass and wildflowers grow, providing a boost for insects and wildlife.

The grass area in Chestnut Square. Photo taken by a resident and sent to Warwick District Council.

But not everyone was on board - and the delays to cutting the grass meant No Mow May stretched into June and even July.

Warwick District Council outlined the reason for delays - and sadly, they reported that some worker have received abuse about the issue.

We received some letters over the past few weeks which we published in the paper. Here are a few of them (please feel free to send us your views to [email protected]):

Hatton Park during No Mow May. Photo taken by a resident and sent to Warwick District Council

We need to all play our part in helping the world to survive

I for one generally agree with the council observing, “no mow May”, so long as signs are not obscured and visibility is not compromised on roads.

The global climate, whether it is man made, natural or a combination of the two, is warming up. Increased amounts of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, a lot of which is produced by humans, exacerbates this. Not only does this cause climate change, often detrimentally, but another factor is that of oxygen supply. In excess of fifty per cent of this oxygen comes from the oceans, produced by phytoplankton. They thrive better in colder water. With oceans warming this potentially puts the oxygen supply at risk. I do not want to think about the consequences of this.

Insects are essential for the pollination of plants, including ones produced in agriculture which humanity relies on for food. So as one slogan says, “If insects go, humans go”.

Having “no mow May” helps with both of the two problems above. Grassland/lawns which are not mown/maintained as much help to absorb carbon dioxide more. In fact over maintained lawns can actually produce more carbon dioxide.

Likewise grass and other plants that live on lawns, which are allowed to grow more, also help insects and by implication, insectivores. I have seen that first hand.

After May though, I think that it is better to maybe leave some grassland uncut, but to go back to mowing the rest of it (although maybe not as much). Some plants cannot compete with some of the taller grasses. So doing this helps to create a more diverse habitat.

We are all part of a global community which we share with other people as well as other animals and plants. We need to all play our part in helping the world to survive.

By Gary Stocker

--------------------------

No Mow May made my heart leap

Having been observing, surveying, recording, reporting and enjoying Warwickshire wildlife for over 40 years I have, sadly, also been aware of the dramatic decline in Biodiversity during that time. As a bird ringer in the 1980s (migration studies) I was able to catch and release up to 50 birds a day. Once common species are now infrequent visitors, despite maintaining our garden for wildlife and providing food for birds. No Mow May and Bloom in June have been an annual event here. My heart leapt as I returned in June from a holiday to find such fantastic and luxuriant leafy verges supporting a myriad of minibeasts! They may look untidy and uncontrolled but are absolute heaven to our pollinators and phytophages. Ecologists know that for many people it is hard to accept, but without a new approach we could lose all of our insects. No insects means poor pollination, poor crops and, probable starvation. Humans have a poor record on caring for wildlife but, unwittingly, the 'neatntidy' exploitative approach is destroying our Biosphere.

By Dr Will Jackson

--------------------------

The problems with No Mow May

No Mow May has caused more problems than was intended.

Apart from reducing the sight line for motorists at roundabouts and junctions, long grass in our parks and open spaces are a trip hazard for walkers and joggers.

Subsequent mowing will leave clumps of unsightly long grass impeding new growth. Any insect habitat created will be destroyed.

Of most concern is that the long grass has allowed a plethora of grass seeds to develop which can present a serious danger to dogs.

Grass seed is shaped like a dart with one end that’s able to easily penetrate your dog’s outer skin in multiple areas. If left untreated this can be incredibly painful – in worst case scenarios the internal damage it may cause can even be fatal.

A common symptom is redness and swelling; this can be a sign that a grass seed has broken the skin. They commonly get in between the toes of the dog's foot before starting to burrow deep into - and through - highly sensitive tissues of the foot

resulting in extreme pain, discomfort, infection and sudden onset (acute) lameness.

The seeds can also enter ears and work their way down the ear canal and to the ear drum.

In serious cases, surgery may be needed. Owners should check their dogs thoroughly after walking in areas of long grass.

By Linda Bromley

--------------------------

No Mow May? it’s more like No More please

I cannot believe we pay our council tax to a bunch of councillors who can’t work out that long grass will have to be cut and the machines don’t do the job.

No Mow May? it’s more like No More please. It’s now June 20th (at the time the letter was written and published) and in case the Green Do Gooders don’t realise bees don’t like long grass. Ticks do though and dogs don’t like them.

I think you should speak to Allen Titchmarsh. He said all this on his programme a few weeks back.

Our lovely town has been ruined and my pollen enticing flowers in my garden cannot be seen for grass

No more please. How much are the new grass cutting machines costing us because of the stupidity of a few?