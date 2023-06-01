How 'No Mow May' has brought a new look to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The council is now doing a survey about No Mow May and is encouraging residents to take part.

Warwick District Council is celebrating a successful first ‘No Mow May’ in the district, with grass cutting suspended in the majority of areas to let grass and wildflowers grow, providing a boost for insects and wildlife.

Grass cutting was suspended on highway verges, council housing estates and the majority of the district’s parks and open spaces, with cuts still taking place in children’s play areas, cemeteries, sports pitches and major parks including Jephson Gardens, Pump Room Gardens, St Nicholas Park and Abbey Fields.

Hatton Park during No Mow May. Photo taken by a resident and sent to Warwick District Council

Residents were encouraged to also take part, by letting some or all of their lawn grow during May. Photos were also submitted to the council by residents.

Councillor James Kennedy, portfolio holder for climate change, said: “It’s been fantastic to see the results of No Mow May across the district, and to hear from the many residents that supported this initiative and even took part themselves.

“This is a significant gesture at a key time to improve the plight of nature and ensure that our ecosystem thrives.”

The council’s contractors idverde will now resume mowing, remaining vigilant for any litter or wildlife in the long grass and ensuring they are removed safely before mowing.

The grass area in Chestnut Square. Photo taken by a resident and sent to Warwick District Council

In order to understand people’s current awareness of the scheme and to ensure that it can continue in future years, the council are now undertaking a survey on No Mow May throughout June, with residents encouraged to take part at: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/NoMowMayWDC

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, added: “The support for No Mow May forms part of the council’s commitment to enhancing biodiversity in the district, following the declaration of an Ecological Emergency last year.

"We’d love to hear how we can build on this and improve our contribution in the years to come, so please do fill in the survey and let us know your thoughts.

“We appreciate our residents’ patience as the team get around the district to mow the grass; it will take a little longer given just how much it has grown.”