Firefighters called back to Parade in Leamington after reports of 'smoke in restaurant'

Fire crews have been called out to a restaurant in Leamington twice in the same day.
Firefighters were first called out large bin fire this morning at 11.10am (Friday April 8) outside Wagamamas on the Parade.
The fire was spotted by many shoppers in the area
Fire crews were then called out again a few hours later to the same area after receiving reports of smoke coming through the floor of the Wagamamas restaurant.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 1.16pm (Friday April 8) to reports of smoke coming up through the floor at the Wagamama’s restaurant on the Parade.
"Two crews from Leamington attended the scene and removed some sections of floorboarding to ascertain the cause of any smoke.
"A source for the observed smoke was not detected and crews were at the scene for 15 minutes.”