Firefighters called back to Parade in Leamington after reports of 'smoke in restaurant'

Fire crews were called near the restaurant earlier in the day

By The Newsroom
Friday, 8th April 2022, 3:24 pm
Firefighters tackled a bin fire near Wagamama earlier in the day and were then called back later to reports of smoke coming up from the floor of the restaurant. Photo supplied

Fire crews have been called out to a restaurant in Leamington twice in the same day.

Firefighters were first called out large bin fire this morning at 11.10am (Friday April 8) outside Wagamamas on the Parade.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The fire was spotted by many shoppers in the area

Read More

Read More
Firefighters tackle large bin fire on Leamington’s Parade – which nearly spread ...

Fire crews were then called out again a few hours later to the same area after receiving reports of smoke coming through the floor of the Wagamamas restaurant.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 1.16pm (Friday April 8) to reports of smoke coming up through the floor at the Wagamama’s restaurant on the Parade.

"Two crews from Leamington attended the scene and removed some sections of floorboarding to ascertain the cause of any smoke.

"A source for the observed smoke was not detected and crews were at the scene for 15 minutes.”

Leamington