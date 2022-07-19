Firefighters tackle blaze involving straw and machinery that was endangering nearby woodland near Wellesbourne

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving straw and agricultural machinery, which was endangering nearby woodland near Wellesbourne last night (Monday July 18).

Last night, The Courier published a story about plumes of smoke in the sky that could be seen for miles – with many residents in Warwick, Leamington and wider posting in social media.

At around 7.50pm Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the smoke was coming from an incident in Walton.

Five crew and two water carriers were sent to the scene, where firefighters discovered the fire was endangering nearby woodland.

This morning Wellesbourne Fire Station said crews were likely to remain at the scene today (Tuesday) while the straw burned out.

Firefighters tackled a blaze involving straw and agricultural machinery near Wellesbourne last night (Monday July 18). Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station

A spokesperson from Wellesbourne Fire Station said: “Yesterday evening we were alerted to a 'Fire Agricultural' on the Kineton Road at Friz Hill.

"Due to the large plumes of smoke visible from miles away the decision was made to 'Make Pumps 5" and a bowser was also requested due to the location.

“On arrival crews were met with a barn containing straw and agricultural equipment well alight which was endangering neighbouring woodland.

"Crews worked hard in the hot conditions to gain control and stop the fire spreading. At its height there were five appliances and two water bowsers in attendance.

Five fire engines and two water carriers were sent to the scene. Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station

“Crews will likely be in attendance most of today to allow the straw to burn itself out.”