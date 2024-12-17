Fundraising festive panto raises £6,000 in memory of a young girl from Warwick

A festive pantomime has raised more than £6,000 for charity in memory of 11-year-old Annabel Greenhalgh.

Raise The Roof theatre company performed its original production of ‘The Festive Elves & The Shoemakers’ at Warwick Castle and the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington Spa in November.

The shows raised a total of £6,239 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity in memory of 11-year-old Annabel Greenhalgh from Warwick Gates, who died suddenly in October 2022.

Raise The Roof theatre company has now raised more than £10,000 over the past two years for the hospital through its Christmas shows.

William Graves from Birmingham Children's Hospital Charity with Charlotte Stone and Amelia Webster from Raise The Roof theatre company

Director and writer Amelia Webster from the theatre company said: “Our whole cast enjoyed bringing our original production to the stage for audiences to enjoy, and we’d like to thank everyone who came along to the performances.

“We are pleased to have raised more than £6,200 through this year’s shows to support the vital work of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.”

The Christmas show was inspired by the classic story ‘The Elves and the Shoemaker’, a story from Grimm’s Fairy Tales, and was performed by a cast made up entirely of local people.

The cast included one of Annabel's closest friends, who now lives in Finland but flew over especially to play the role of Aurora, the fairy of the Northern Lights, as a tribute to her.

The show was supported for the second year in a row with sponsorship from Leamington-based Blythe Liggins Solicitors.

Donna Bothamley, partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in the show for putting on a series of wonderful performances and for raising vital funds for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.”

The original cast recording of songs from the show is now available to listen to on all major streaming services. To listen on Spotify, visit https://open.spotify.com/album/2WZzuStcuXXJnJSxme3NmC?si=qw9UubB9TUOrtp3OMeKM9g