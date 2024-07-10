Girl airlifted to hospital following collision with car in Coventry
West Midlands Ambulance Service received 999 calls shortly before 4pm (Tuesday July 9) reporting a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Sewall Highway.
An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance responded to the scene and arrived within nine minutes.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival crews found a pedestrian, a girl, who had sustained potentially serious injuries following the collision. The team worked to administer trauma care to the girl to stabilise her condition before she was airlifted to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for further emergency care.”