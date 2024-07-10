Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A girl was airlifted to hospital following a collision with a car in Coventry yesterday afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received 999 calls shortly before 4pm (Tuesday July 9) reporting a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Sewall Highway.

An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance responded to the scene and arrived within nine minutes.

