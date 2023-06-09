Jobs and skills fair to take place in Leamington town centre next week

More than 40 businesses will be taking part in the event at the Royal Pump Rooms on Thursday June 15 from 10am to 2pm.

Job seekers and students are invited to attend an event taking place in Leamington next week.

More than 40 businesses will be taking part in the Jobs and Skills Fair organised by Warwick District Council (WDC) with support from Job Centre Plus at the Royal Pump Rooms on Thursday June 15 from 10am to 2pm.

People can find out more about a wide range of vacancies in sectors including retail, health and social care and hospitality.

The Royal Pump Rooms. Picture courtesy of Leamington History Group.

The fair will also address the cost-of-living crisis with those attending being able to speak to WDC’s Financial Inclusion Service and Severn Trent for financial advice and to find out about eligibility for benefits or grant schemes.