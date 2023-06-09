Register
Warwick and Leamington MP marks 110th anniversary of founding of Aston Martin Lagonda

At the event he sponsored at the Houses of Parliament, Matt Western MP described the luxury sports car manufacturer as ‘an important part of the local economy’ in his constituency
By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 13:02 BST

Warwick and Leamington MP has sponsored an event to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Aston Martin Lagonda.

At the reception at the Houses of Parliament, Matt Western MP described the luxury sports car manufacturer as ‘an important part of the local economy’ in his constituency.

He said: “Based just down the road in Gaydon it is of course synonymous with [James] Bond, Britain and British manufacturing.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western at the Houses of Parliament with the new Aston Martin DB12.Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western at the Houses of Parliament with the new Aston Martin DB12.
"It was good to be able to catch up with some of the team.”

The Commons speaker Lindsay Hoyle, paid tribute to the company through its past and its present while the company’s CEO, Michael Straughan, spoke about its exciting future.

Mr Western is pictured with Mr Straughan, the all new DB12 and the Formula 1 car which is currently running third in the F1 Constructors' Championship.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western with Aston Martin Lagonda CEO Michael Straughan. Picture supplied.Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western with Aston Martin Lagonda CEO Michael Straughan. Picture supplied.
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western with the Aston Martin Formula 1 car which is currently running in third place in the F1 2023 Constructor Standings. Picture supplied.Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western with the Aston Martin Formula 1 car which is currently running in third place in the F1 2023 Constructor Standings. Picture supplied.
