Warwickshire residents encouraged to nominate extraordinary volunteers for The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

The newly named King’s Award for Voluntary Service acknowledges the work delivered by volunteers who benefit their local communities.

Residents across Warwickshire are being encouraged to nominate volunteering groups, charities, and social enterprises for a King’s Award.

Warwickshire County Council and the Warwickshire Lieutenancy are encouraging people to submit nominations for those whose efforts deserve to be recognised by The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, most recently met with members of Kissing it Better in Warwick to present the charity with one of Warwickshire’s last Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service in recognition of its work across south Warwickshire. Photo supplied

Residents can submit nominations between up until September 15.

Originally set-up in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee, and previously known as The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the Award has been shining a light on the fantastic work of voluntary groups across the UK for many years.

It is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

All awardees receive a certificate signed by the King, a domed glass crystal, and may also be invited to attend a royal garden party.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, most recently met with members of Kissing it Better at a Warwick care home to present the charity with one of Warwickshire’s last Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service in recognition of its work across south Warwickshire.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said: "The King's Award for Voluntary Service is the ultimate recognition for charitable organisations and volunteer groups, and I invite everyone to help us in recognising these remarkable volunteers across the county who support Warwickshire in a multitude of ways.

"Let us shine a light on these exceptional groups and individuals and nominate them for a King’s Award for Voluntary Service."

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Heritage, Culture, and the Environment, said: “Volunteers play a vital role in our local communities, supporting a variety of sectors and making a significant positive impact.

"We would like to thank Warwickshire’s volunteers for their time and dedication in supporting this county and believe it’s important that their efforts and contributions are recognised. One great way to do this is to nominate a group for The King’s Award for Voluntary Service this year.”

How to nominate

Any group of two or more people doing volunteering work can be nominated for the award.

The majority of the group must be volunteers, and more than half the volunteers must have the right to live in the UK. Volunteer groups should have been running for three years or more to be nominated.

The volunteer group cannot nominate themselves – they must be nominated by someone else.

The nominator must be:

~ a member of the public with a good knowledge of the group’s work (such as a beneficiary or long-term supporter)

~ able to supply two separate letters of support from two additional people who know the group well

The nominee should do work that:

~ provides a service and meets a need for people living in the local community

~ is supported, recognised and respected by the local community and the people who benefit from it

~ is run locally

To nominate a volunteer group for this Award, go to: https://qavs.dcms.gov.uk/make-a-nomination/about-nominating/