Leamington summer festival featuring stalls, street food and a pop up beach taking place this weekend

A ‘summer festival’ featuring stalls, street food and a pop up beach is taking place in Leamington this weekend.

The event will be taking place on the Parade on Sunday (August 11) from 10am to 5pm.

This new event, which has been organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, will host more than 90 traders selling a range of arts, crafts, local produce, and street food.

A summer festival is being held in Leamington. Photo shows the autumn market set up on the Parade in Leamington. Photo by Jamie Gray

As well as the stalls there will also be activities and entertainment such as a pop-up beach, children’s rides and Punch and Judy shows.

A spokesperson from CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Whether you’re a foodie, a craft lover, or just looking for a fun day out, there’s something for everyone at Leamington Summer Fest.

“One of the highlights of the festival is the Mini Pop-Up Beach, generously sponsored by Gravelmaster.co.uk

“Families can enjoy a taste of the seaside right in the heart of Leamington, with deck chairs, and plenty of opportunities for kids to build sandcastles.

“Adding to the traditional British summer experience, the festival will feature Punch and Judy shows, bringing timeless entertainment to delight audiences of all ages.

“And for the young (and young at heart), there will be a range of exciting kids rides to enjoy throughout the day.

“Leamington Summer Fest is the perfect way to spend a summer Sunday with family and friends, soaking up the festive atmosphere, discovering local talents, and creating memories that will last a lifetime.”

For more information about the event and the stall holders attending go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk