Man dies after being found on scaffolding of building in Leamington
A man has died following an incident in Leamington yesterday afternoon (Thursday August 17).
West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.41pm to reports of a medical emergency on Newbold Terrace East.
Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found a male patient in a critical condition on the scaffolding of a building.
“With the assistance of HART and fire colleagues, ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.
“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the man could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”