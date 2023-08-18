Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Man dies after being found on scaffolding of building in Leamington

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.41pm to reports of a medical emergency on Newbold Terrace East. Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.
By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST

A man has died following an incident in Leamington yesterday afternoon (Thursday August 17).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.41pm to reports of a medical emergency on Newbold Terrace East.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Stock image.Stock image.
Stock image.
Read More
Air ambulance, ambulance crews, police and fire services attend incident in Leam...

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found a male patient in a critical condition on the scaffolding of a building.

“With the assistance of HART and fire colleagues, ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.

“Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the man could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Related topics:Northamptonshire Air AmbulanceWarwickshireLeamington