A man has died following an incident in Leamington yesterday afternoon (Thursday August 17).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 1.41pm to reports of a medical emergency on Newbold Terrace East.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found a male patient in a critical condition on the scaffolding of a building.

“With the assistance of HART and fire colleagues, ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support.