Man dies in collision on M6 in North Warwickshire

Three vehicles were involved in the incident which occurred at the start of rush hour and continues to affect traffic in the area.

A man died in a crash on the M6 between between junctions 4 and 3a this morning, Monday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 7.13am and two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and a BASICS Emergency Doctor were sent to the scene.

A spokesman said: “On arrival crews found a car, a van and a lorry had been in collision. The driver of the car was the only person injured.

“The middle-aged man received advanced life support at the scene of the incident. He was then taken to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire; the critical care paramedic from the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car travelled with the crew.

“Unfortunately, the man was confirmed dead shortly after arrival at A&E.”