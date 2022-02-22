Man taken to hospital after crash at Leamington Shopping Park

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash at Leamington Shopping Park this morning (Tuesday February 22).
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.12am.
The incident, which was initially reported as a single vehicle collision but was found to involve two vehicles, caused traffic to build up in the area while emergency services were on site.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said only one driver was treated for injuries.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.12am to reports of a single vehicle RTC at Tachbrook Park Drive.
"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.
"We have treated the driver of the car, a man, for minor injuries and he’s been conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We were called at 9.18am to a report of a two vehicle collision at the Shires Retail Park in Leamington.
"One man has been taken to hospital by ambulance."
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "We were alerted to an incident at 9.18am this morning at Leamington Shopping Park involving a car trapped in a car wash.
"Crews attended alongside police and ambulance colleagues.
"No one was trapped in the vehicle and with the situation secured, crews were clear from the scene by 9.32am.”