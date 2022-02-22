Man taken to hospital after crash at Leamington Shopping Park

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash at Leamington Shopping Park this morning (Tuesday February 22).

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.12am.

The incident, which was initially reported as a single vehicle collision but was found to involve two vehicles, caused traffic to build up in the area while emergency services were on site.

A man was taken to hospital after a collision at the Leamington Shopping Park. Photo by WMAS

West Midlands Ambulance Service said only one driver was treated for injuries.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 9.12am to reports of a single vehicle RTC at Tachbrook Park Drive.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene.

"We have treated the driver of the car, a man, for minor injuries and he’s been conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "We were called at 9.18am to a report of a two vehicle collision at the Shires Retail Park in Leamington.

"One man has been taken to hospital by ambulance."

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "We were alerted to an incident at 9.18am this morning at Leamington Shopping Park involving a car trapped in a car wash.

"Crews attended alongside police and ambulance colleagues.