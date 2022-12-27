Motorcyclist dies after colliding with lamppost on Boxing Day in Lutterworth

Police said a number of people who witnessed the collision

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a lamppost on Boxing Day in Lutterworth.

The crash happened in Bill Crane Way, opposite the junction with Burrough Way, shortly before 2.30pm.

The rider – a man in his 30s – of the black Yamaha YBR 125 motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Wood, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “While we’ve spoken to a number of people who witnessed the collision, I am appealing for anyone with information but who has not yet come forward to do so.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the motorcycle prior to the collision occurring or who was in the area and has a dashcam in their vehicle.

“Any details about what happened that you can provide could help.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting incident 314 of 26 December.