Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in south Warwickshire
Police were called at about 7.50pm yesterday (Sunday May 12) following a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the A422 between the junctions with the A429 and Blue Lane.
As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist - a man in his 20s - suffered serious injuries to his back and arm and was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance.
Warwickshire Police said his next of kin has been informed.
The road was closed while officers from Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Unit carried out enquiries.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage that could assist to get in touch with them.
Information can be reported to police online by going to: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/ or calling 101 quoting log 365 of May 12.