Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash in south Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near Ettington.

Police were called at about 7.50pm yesterday (Sunday May 12) following a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the A422 between the junctions with the A429 and Blue Lane.

As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist - a man in his 20s - suffered serious injuries to his back and arm and was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by air ambulance.

Warwickshire Police said his next of kin has been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Ettington. Photo by WMAS

The road was closed while officers from Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Unit carried out enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage that could assist to get in touch with them.