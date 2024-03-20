73-year-old Warwick daredevil completes abseil down Coventry Cathedral for the third time
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 73-year-old daredevil from Warwick has completed an abseil down Coventry Cathedral – for the third time.
Margaret Logan, a resident at Housing 21’s Extra Care scheme Rohan Gardens in Warwick, took on the 90-meter drop on Saturday March 16, alongside regional extra care manager Shantelle Driscoll.
This was the third time that Margaret had completed the descent and the pair were some of the many taking on the abseil, which is one of the popular fundraisers for The Myton Hospices.
Overall from the event, Myton is hoping to raise £35,000.
Over the years, Myton Hospices has supported the housing scheme and its residents, including Margaret’s friends, as well as and other Housing 21 schemes in the nearby area.
On the day, they both took the plunge as Shantelle followed Margaret down to the ground and recalls not being able to keep up with her.
Shantelle said: “Margaret was raring to go; once we got going it was okay.
"It was for a good cause and it’s another thing ticked off my bucket list, thanks to her for pushing me to do it.”
Margaret added: “I’ve ticked it off my list. It was great to have my family there supporting me, I would do it again if I’m able to.”
So far the pair have raised nearly £600 – with more than £300 via their online fundraising page.
To donate to Margaret and Shantelle’s fundraising page, go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/shantelle-driscoll-1705239905931