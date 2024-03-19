Leamington care home is among best in region and up for national award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Leamington has been named one of the best in the region and a finalist for a prestigious national award.

Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, has been recognised by carehome.co.uk as one of the top-20-rated homes in the West Midlands and shortlisted in the Care Home Awards 2024 for ‘Best for Training and Development’.

The Care Home Awards 2024 recognise teams and individuals that epitomise excellence, innovation, dedication and outstanding contributions within the care catering sector.

The team at Priors House care home in Leamington celebrate the home's success.

Under the leadership of Home Manager Francine Summer, the team at Priors House, which has received the highest possible rating on carehome.co.uk (10), stood out from the competition thanks to its commitment to learning, teaching others and finding new, innovative ways to care for residents. This includes having dedicated dementia champions and offering Namaste care sessions – which provide sensory therapy to those living with dementia.

Team members are also encouraged to strive for professional development through signing up for apprenticeships or courses that give them the chance to gain qualifications and learn alongside their job.

This has resulted in an empowered team and ensures that residents are always supported by care experts to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives.

This is not the first time Priors House has been recognised, in December 2023, Priors House received an overall ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC). Inspectors noted that Home Manager, Francine, is “incredibly supportive” creating an “inclusive culture” which allows team members to provide person-centred care that is “dedicated to helping people live a good quality life.” The report also praised how team members are empowered and supported through training and guidance.

One relative said: “From the reception staff to all the carers they are so friendly, passionate, caring and treat my mother-in-law with respect and kindness”.

Another said: “The level of care from the staff is second to none.

You can really see they work with compassion and respect towards my grandma.

"She’s happier than I’ve ever seen her and it’s all down to the amazing staff and facilities.”

Commenting on the success, Francine Summers, home manager at Priors House, said: “We are delighted that Prior’s House has been nominated for ‘Best for Training and Development’ and named a top 20 care home in the region.

“As home manager, I’m committed to providing the best care for residents we possibly can and I believe that starts with ensuring that the team feels empowered.

"Watching an individual develop over time and becoming an expert in their field is something I find truly rewarding.

“I am so proud of the team and what they achieve on a daily basis through their dedication and passion for residents.

"The shortlisting is a true testament to the team’s hard work, and desire to learn and develop their professional skills.