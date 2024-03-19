Leamington author's new book explores the aftermath of the Second World War

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington author, whose mother survived Nazi-occupied Poland and the Ravensbruck concentration camp in the Second World War, has published a new book about the aftermath of the conflict.

After, by Anna Patrick, is set in post-war Germany.

It tells the story of a bruised and shattered family trying to piece together their lives on an isolated farm in Bavaria.

Anna Patrick with her new book After. Picture supplied.

Through their eyes, the reader sees the chaos of Hitler’s last days and beyond with armed vigilantes, people questioning their loyalties and searching for traitors, victims seeking revenge for their suffering and Nazis scared of Nazi hunters in the Allied forces.

Anna said: “I wanted to take the character of Gestapo officer, Heinz Bauer, from my first book No Going Back and explore what happens to him as the war ends,” said Anna Patrick.

“A reluctant Nazi, he was a man who tried to work the system to protect his family and survive the war.”

"But with his marriage falling apart, he starts a dangerous friendship with an SS officer which leads him astray.

After by Anna Patrick.

“There are so many layers to this story.

“I feel I could have taken any one of the character and written a novel just about them.

"However, the main focus is on Bauer and whether he can face the truth about himself and the decisions he has made in his life.

“It’s a fast-moving and compelling story which I hope readers will enjoy.”

Anna is a former journalist, public relations manager and secondary school teacher.

Now retired, she lives In Leamington with her husband, Mike, and cat Buster.

For more information about her previous book No Going Back visit https://shorturl.at/uwJZ4

Anna will be giving a talk about her new book at Warwick Books on Tuesday, 9th April, at 6.30pm at Warwick Books.

Tickets are available by calling 01926 499939.

She will also be signing books at Kenilworth Books on Saturday April 27 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.