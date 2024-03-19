Three charities to benefit from annual Bodies & Co fashion show in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assistance dogs will be among the beneficiaries of this year’s annual Bodies & Co charity fashion show in Leamington, which has raised more than £500,000 over the years.

Showcasing clothes and sportswear from national retail chains and local independent shops, the event is on track to beat last year’s total of £14,000, with high demand for tickets for both nights.

Three charities are set to benefit, Warwick Hospital, the local branch of Samaritans and Dogs for Good, which was founded by Frances Hay in Kenilworth in 1986 to help people live happier, healthier and more independent lives.

Bodies & Co fashion show organiser Jenni Fuller (far right) with members of her production team (left to right) Emma Brown, Charlotte Grant, Tom Corsi, Sue Montgomeryand Shelia Brown – with dogs Jodie, Jollie and Riley. Photo supplied

On Thursday April 11 and Friday April 12 a volunteer army of some 100 people – models, choreographers, dressers, stage hands and front of house staff – will bring the catwalk to life after nine weekends of rehearsals.

Almost 50 models aged between two and 80 will strut the catwalk under the direction of Jenni Fuller, the inspiration behind the show.

“There will be something for everyone, from toddlers to teenagers and men and women in sizes from eight to 18,” said Jenni.

Audiences will also be entertained by singing, dancing and acting and there will be lots raffle prizes on each night.

Jenni, who launched the show in the 1980s, said: “We all enjoy what we are doing and every penny - after overheads - goes to charity because everyone gives their time for free.

“In fact, the models even lose money as they have to pay for their own hairstyling, clothes, spray tan, tights and nails

“Last year we gave £14,000 to Cancer Research UK, Baby Lifeline and Samaritans and we hope to top that this year with the help of the public.

" I must thank all those who make this possible – our army of volunteers, the retail shops who provide the fashions, our sponsors, all those local businesses who advertise in the programme and all those who give us such fabulous raffle prizes.”

Tickets are £16 and are available from Jenni on 07873 460185 or [email protected]