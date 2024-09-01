"A focal point for the community": new allotment opened at village near Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new community allotment has opened at Upper Lighthorne near Leamington.

Located on Gaydon Coppice Avenue, the allotment has been delivered as part of the new homes developments in the village, consisting of developers Taylor Wimpey Midlands, Barratt Homes West Midlands and David Wilson Homes Mercia.

The site was opened at an event on Saturday August 17 by local councillor Chris Mills at an event organised by management company Trustgreen.

An aerial shot of the allotments being unveiled in Upper Lighthorne. Picture supplied.

The celebrations included craft stalls, a hamper raffle, refreshments and activities for children, such as pollinators and nature trails.

Councillor Mills said: “Allotments are focal points of a community that bring local people together and obviously encourage healthy eating and exercise as well as social engagement.

"We're delighted that more people will be getting the opportunity to participate in such a healthy and sociable endeavour.”

For more information on the new allotment search for the page Upper Lighthorne Allotments on Facebook