Leamington Paralympian becomes first blind woman to swim the English Channel

A Leamington Paralympian has become the first blind woman to swim the English Channel.

Melanie Barratt is a multi-medal winning Paralympic swimmer who won two golds, two silvers and a bronze medal at the Paralympic games in Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.

She has also won numerous golds at World Championship level and was the World Triathlon Champion in 2008.

On Wednesday (August 28), she became the first blind woman to successfully complete ‘the Channel Swim’.

Melanie Barratt. Photo courtesy of British Blind Sport

Melanie said: “I can’t believe it – I’m a Channel Swimmer.

"Landing on French soil as the Paralympics officially began to become the first blind woman to swim the Channel was very special.

"To successfully complete the Channel Swim was an incredible finishing touch following two years of training.”

Setting off from Shakespeare Beach, Dover, at 4.30am with her support crew and pilot on the Masterpiece boat, Melanie reached Cap Gris Nez Beach in France unaided 12 hours and 20 minutes later - which. was significantly under her predicted time of 14 hours.

This was not the first piece of swimming history Melanie has made.

In July 2023, Melanie and her five teammates from the Ironfish Swimmers took on The Ultimate Trophy Swim across Lake Geneva.

In completing this challenge, Melanie became the first blind person to successfully swim across the lake

The team completed the swim in an incredible 27 hours, 36 minutes and 19 seconds.

Melanie has been supporting the charity British Blind Sport (BBS) over the years.

Alaina MacGregor, BBS’s chief executive, said: “We are so proud of Mel on this amazing achievement in becoming the first blind woman to swim the English Channel.

"She has shown incredible determination and commitment for the past two years in preparing for this challenge.

"We have known Mel for a long time and are so grateful that she chose to support BBS while undertaking this challenge.”

As part of the Sky Sports New Focus Fund, the Find It Film crew have been following Melanie’s journey from Paralympic swimmer and into open

water swimming culminating with her historic Channel Swim.

The documentary titled Untethered is due to air in the Autumn 2024.

The Justgiving page for the Channel Swim, set up in support of BBS, is still open.

Click here to make a donation: https://shorturl.at/gQaHh