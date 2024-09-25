A tribute to former Warwick Mayor and councillor Christine Hodgetts - a stalwart of the community

Christine Hodgetts was the Mayor of Warwick in 1995/6. Photo supplied

Former Warwick town and Warwick district councillor, and former Warwick Mayor, Christine Hodgetts (known as Chris) died on September 11, after a two-year battle with cancer. She leaves her husband, John and two children Rebecca and Alex. Her family have put together the following tribute for Christine.

Chris’ parents met as a result of the German blitz on Coventry. Her mother Vera, a Lancashire lass from Blackburn, was a civil servant and worked for HM Revenue and Customs.

She was posted to Coventry in the early stages of the war and was actually pulled out of a bombed building during the major attack in 1940.

After a period of recovery back in her home town of Blackburn, she was returned to Coventry but billeted in Warwick at a relation of Chris’ father, Bob, at his home town of Warwick.

Chris passed away peacefully at home on September 11 2024, after a two year battle with cancer. Photo supplied

They met, got engaged and married immediately after the war in 1945. Chris was born the year after on October 5 1946.

Bob, was an engineer at Leamington gas works until he volunteered to join the RAF.

After the war he returned to work at the gas works and got married to Vera and set up a home in Warwick where Chris spent her very early years.

He then moved on to a post in the gas works at York where the family spent several years until Chris had just started primary school. A further career move took him to Swansea as a process engineer in a factory producing carbon black used in tyre and printing ink manufacture.

Chris then completed her primary education at Ty Coch school in the west of Swansea. Having passed her 11-plus she moved to a very established grammar school at Glan Mor also in the west of Swansea.

She proceeded to excel in both O and A level examinations and keep goal in the school hockey team.

In her teens she was very active outside of school. She was a Girl Guide and by 16 was a Queen’s Guide. Walking, camping and the outdoor life was a big part of her and the family’s ethos.

Her parents were also church goers and Chris was encouraged to be involved in church activities. She became a keen bell ringer – an activity kept up until the responsibility of children caught up with her in her early 30s.

Having achieved her Queen’s guide distinction, her energies turned to the Duke of Edinburgh's Award Scheme and its challenges.

She joined a youth club, coincidentally based in her old primary school and run by the teacher who was a serious mentor to her and many other local children in the important fourth year at upper primary school.

She then set out to complete the tasks involved in the three levels of the scheme (bronze, silver and gold). She was presented the gold award at Buckingham Palace by The Duke himself.

It was at this youth club where she met John. He was also a keen outdoor person and wanted to be involved in the Duke of Edinburgh’s scheme.

Friends recognised kindred spirits, (a fact discovered much later in life), and acted as match makers. They worked the Duke of Edinburgh’s Scheme, walked and rang bells together until university time.

Chris studied art related subjects to A level and moved on to Royal Holloway College, University of London, in Egham, Surrey where she studied history for three years achieving a first class degree.

Her professor and principal tutor were serious Byzantine specialists and persuaded her to work on a PhD thesis related to the Byzantine administration of two towns on the Greek Peloponnese peninsula. This was achieved after three hard years work.

The relationship with John was maintained throughout the university phase (he was only a medium bus ride away studying at Southampton) and, when John graduated in 1969, they got married and set up home in the servant’s wing of a house formerly occupied by the exiled King of Siam in Virginia Water, Surrey.

John found a job as a graduate apprentice engineer with a London based air conditioning company and whilst Chris finished her thesis they lived in the Virginia Water/ Egham area for three happy and active years until John’s company asked him to consider a move to the Midlands to work in the then thriving car industry.

Attractive house pricing swayed the argument and a move to the Midlands and to Chris’ family and home town of Warwick was decided upon in 1972.

Chris then, whilst supporting the family finances with a job in a paint and wallpaper shop, proceeded to use her historical background and offered family history research services which developed into night classes for groups.

This activity was backed by the University of Warwick’s Adult Education Department and led to some of her most popular activities – local history group studies and led walks, with an historical theme, all over Warwickshire.

These were all immensely popular with some weeks two sessions needed, each with 30 people attending. Bell ringing and other earlier activities were maintained in any spare time.

Her work, preparing family histories, local historical walks and other research instructions which when linked to her PhD disciplines and general inquisitiveness allowed her to build up a tremendous local knowledge which she retained until the end.

It was this depth of knowledge that got her into local politics. She was incensed over the lack of sensitivity and sympathy towards the past linked with commercial greed shown in a plan to demolish and develop an historic house near where she lived.

She helped form an action group to oppose the development and developers. The action group in turn presented her and got her elected as an independent councillor serving on the town council. A voice against the main established parties.

Town councillor advanced to also being a district councillor and her seniority at town level led to a wonderful year as town Mayor.

Chris was never satisfied with a passive councillor role and her drive and determination led to involvement with a number of major projects, (along with several minor).

The first was helping to form and then motivate an action group to protect the historic lands surrounding the castle from becoming a golf course on its sale by the castle management of that time – through the Friends of Warwick Castle Park.

The second was rescuing the immensely popular folk festival. It had seriously overreached its finances and needed immediate financial help and further guidance and supervision.

Chris, along with other councillors, took on this role as trustees and guided the organisation to security.

The third was helping to start The Gap Community Centre on Spinney Hill. Chris was a founding trustee and physically helped to set up the first operation in a disused shop in the precinct.

She acted as a trustee for a number of years to allow it to be the important what it is now.

The fourth, after two accidents to her children’s friends en route to south of the river schools from north via crowded main road pavements comes the campaign to build a bridge over the river (Millennium Bridge) to allow a safe walk and cycle way through St Nicholas' park from Emscote to Myton Roads.

This also allowed the development of the Kingfisher Pools.

The fifth, and possibly the most dramatic project, was saving Hill Close Gardens from housing development.

Spending two years clearing the site of wilderness and helping set up an operation to run it as an attractive and unique visitor attraction.

Chris was involved in many aspects of local life. The Warwick Society, Warwickshire Local History Group, Warwickshire Gardens Trust and Friends of the Record Office to name but a few.

She was also employed by several companies to prepare historic studies and reports of buildings under serious development consideration allowing planners and councillors to assess the impact of the proposed changes.

The documents she presented were serious and of historic importance. They included reports on;

Jephson Gardens Leamington (for lottery grants).

Worcester Parks and Gardens (for lottery grants).

Shuckburgh Park and House.

The former Leamington College, now the Audley retirement complex.

The Royal Terrace in Leamington, now luxury flats.

The former Malvern Grammar School, now a retirement complex.

In recent years, Chris changed her direction and has spent more of her time in studying garden and gardener's history and houses attached to them.

She was a founder trustee member of Warwickshire Gardens Trust and reported to the National Gardens Trust.

She was an energetic attendee of the district council Conservation Forum and was frequently asked background on random issues which she was unerringly aware of.

Chris’ family were avid campers and at a time when driving to Scotland from Swansea was a major expedition, ventured to a campsite on the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides.

The site became much loved and visits by all the family has continued from that 1960s trip to date.

John intends to spread Chris’ remains some in her beloved Warwick and some at her favourite spot on the Isle of Mull.

Christine’s funeral will take place on Friday October 11 at St Mary’s in Warwick at 1.30pm.