'A true inspiration who led an incredible life': Leamington's John Farringdon dies at the age of 111

Leamington's John Farringdon, who was second oldest person in the country, has died at the age of 111.

He featured many times in our paper over the years and was an inspiration to many.

Earlier this year, the community rallied to send John, a resident at Cubbington Mill Care Home, cards for his 111th birthday. He also had a party to mark the occasion.

John who was born on June 7, 1913, was the second oldest person in the country.

John Farringdon, a resident at Cubbington Mill Care Home, died aged 111. Photo supplied.

After reaching the incredible milestone, the supercentenarian puts his longevity down to a nightly glass of Grant’s whisky and a full English breakfast at his care home.

This week the care home shared the sad news that John had died.

A spoksperson from Cubbington Mill Care Home said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we mourn the passing of John Farringdon, affectionately known as ‘Grandad’, who was born in Enfield London, June 1913.

"John passed away peacefully at Cubbington Mill Care Home on Tuesday August 13 aged a remarkable 111 years.

“John’s life was a testament to resilience.

"His lifelong beliefs and values included forgiveness, chivalry, truthfulness and optimism. He was courageous, strong, and a true gentleman.

"John left school at the young age of 14 wanting to be a pilot for the RAF, after being turned down for medical reasons, John ventured up to the Midlands where he landed his second favourite job with Fords Motor Company, (John held on to his licence and car for 87 years, surrendering his licence in 2019).

"Marrying once with no children of his own, Cubbington Mill became his family very quickly.

“John led an incredible life: he worked at Ford Motor Company for 40 years, was the second oldest man in the world, carried the baton for the Queen’s Commonwealth Games, met with the Red Arrows at Ragley Hall, and even had the chance to be introduced to former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Number 10 Downing Street.

"And let’s not forget, he was a Dancing Queen fan of ABBA.

"Funeral details will follow, our thoughts and prayers go to all Johns family and friends at this difficult time. He will be greatly missed by everyone at Cubbington Mill.’’