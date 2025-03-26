A46 near Kenilworth will be shut for three weeks for HS2 works
The section of the A46 (Kenilworth Bypass) from the Stivichall Interchange (Festival Island) to the Thickthorn Island (A452 for Leamington and Kenilworth) is set to be closed over the space of 21 days from 8pm on April 11 to 6am on May 1.
After this, there will then be lane closures with speed restrictions of 50mph until July 31.
On the HS2 website it added: “In the event of a programme delay we have a contingency window booked for 8pm Friday May 16 to 6am Thursday June 5.”
There will be diversions in place, including one for HGVs, one for local traffic as well as ‘special access arrangements’ for Stoneleigh and Ashow during April.
The closure will allow HS2’s engineers to slide the 14,500-tonne box structure into place so that trains can pass under the road.
The technique to move the structure into place will involve a jacking mechanism, which will push the box across on a guiding raft at a speed of up to 2.5 metres per hour for a total distance of 64 metres.
A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: “We recognise that the construction of the A46 bridge will have a major impact on drivers and we have planned the work to keep road closures to a minimum.
"By building the structure to one side and sliding it across during a solid three-week closure, we can avoid two years’ worth of lane closures and speed restrictions – and get traffic moving again as soon as possible.”
After the box structure is in place the HS2 team will continuing with the remaining work on site.
On the HS2 website it said: “Once the box is slid into place, we will complete the remaining works; resurface the carriageway, reinstate the white lines and safety barriers ready to reopen the A46.
"While we deliver the works there will be increased construction activity, 24/7 operation, overnight lighting and some additional noise. We will minimise the impact on residents as much as possible.”
The A46 had previously been closed in the same place for two weekends in February for preparation work.
For more information and diversion routes go to: https://www.hs2.org.uk/work-items/notice-of-a46-closure-and-lane-restrictions-near-kenilworth/