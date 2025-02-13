More chaos set for Kenilworth this weekend with A46 closure

More traffic chaos looks set to hit Kenilworth again this weekend due to a second closure of the A46.

Last weekend, the dual carriageway was shut in the first of a two weekend closure.

The closure was for a section of the A46, between Festival Island in Coventry and Thickthorn Island in Kenilworth due to HS2 preparation work.

This is ahead of a new box bridge being installed later this year on the A46 so the new HS2 line can travel under the road. This will result in a three-week closure of the dual carriageway.

The traffic chaos in Kenilworth last weekend was also added to due to temporary traffic lights on St John's gyratory and the Thickthorn roundabout in a bid to minimise congestion due to the closure.

However, these were later switched off due to the amount of traffic build up in the town.

This coming full weekend closure will run from 8pm on Friday February 14 to 6am on Monday February 17.

The same diversion route will also be in place.

Kenilworth Town Council also issued an update on its Facebook page today to remind residents.

The post said: “A reminder the A46 will be closed again this weekend (February 14/15/16/17) from Friday evening until Monday morning.

"This will be on the same basis and diversion routes as before. We are, however, informed the temporary traffic lights at St John's Gyratory will not be making an appearance.....

“If any further changes are made we will post these as soon as possible on our pages.”

Last week, Warwickshire County Council said: “A clearly signed diversion route will be in place over this period with advance signage in place to help remind motorists of the closure.

"You can still get to where you need to go but you’ll need to follow the diversion route, plan ahead and leave more time for journeys. Do not use your sat nav.”

For more information visit: https://shorturl.at/qvpsz