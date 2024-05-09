AA Rosette chef comes to Indian restaurant in Leamington for one night only
As well as appearing and being named as a regional winner on ITV’s Britain’s Best Dish - Chef Saha has had an illustrious career across the globe.
During his recent time in Birmingham he has achieved an AA Rosette, was awarded Best Restaurant of the Year in the Good Food Guide and mentioned in both the Michelin and Hardens guide.
Theevening will consist of an intricate five-course menu created by Chef Saha that will include a tandoori spiced Cotswold white chicken with a makhani jus and a truffle oil Infused mushroom kedgeree.
Chef Saha said: “I agreed to do this gourmet evening to showcase the finer side of Indian cuisine and to educate clients the authenticity with a progressive approach.
"The dishes I will be preparing seeks to break the conventional boundaries, resulting in a fine dining, culinary experience.”