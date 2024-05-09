AA Rosette chef comes to Indian restaurant in Leamington for one night only

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning Leamington Indian restaurant Bombay is welcoming super chef Sudha Shankar Saha on Monday June 3 for a one night only special kitchen takeover.

As well as appearing and being named as a regional winner on ITV’s Britain’s Best Dish - Chef Saha has had an illustrious career across the globe.

During his recent time in Birmingham he has achieved an AA Rosette, was awarded Best Restaurant of the Year in the Good Food Guide and mentioned in both the Michelin and Hardens guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef Saha

Theevening will consist of an intricate five-course menu created by Chef Saha that will include a tandoori spiced Cotswold white chicken with a makhani jus and a truffle oil Infused mushroom kedgeree.

Chef Saha said: “I agreed to do this gourmet evening to showcase the finer side of Indian cuisine and to educate clients the authenticity with a progressive approach.