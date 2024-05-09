AA Rosette chef comes to Indian restaurant in Leamington for one night only

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th May 2024, 17:20 BST
Award-winning Leamington Indian restaurant Bombay is welcoming super chef Sudha Shankar Saha on Monday June 3 for a one night only special kitchen takeover.

As well as appearing and being named as a regional winner on ITV’s Britain’s Best Dish - Chef Saha has had an illustrious career across the globe.

During his recent time in Birmingham he has achieved an AA Rosette, was awarded Best Restaurant of the Year in the Good Food Guide and mentioned in both the Michelin and Hardens guide.

Chef SahaChef Saha
Theevening will consist of an intricate five-course menu created by Chef Saha that will include a tandoori spiced Cotswold white chicken with a makhani jus and a truffle oil Infused mushroom kedgeree.

Chef Saha said: “I agreed to do this gourmet evening to showcase the finer side of Indian cuisine and to educate clients the authenticity with a progressive approach.

"The dishes I will be preparing seeks to break the conventional boundaries, resulting in a fine dining, culinary experience.”

https://www.bombayleamington.co.uk/

