Leamington man's DIY arcade machine event raised hundreds of pounds for charity

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th May 2024, 13:03 BST
Danny Cronin and his friend Brandon Johal with retired Guide Dog Zara. Picture supplied.Danny Cronin and his friend Brandon Johal with retired Guide Dog Zara. Picture supplied.
Danny Cronin, a staff member at Tesco in The Parade, made the retro gaming cabinet out of out of recycled materials, a disused stock cage and a console he and his friend built themselves and customers made donations to Guide Dogs to play on it

A Leamington man’s DIY arcade machine event has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity close to his heart.

Danny Cronin, a staff member at Tesco in The Parade, made the retro gaming cabinet out of out of recycled materials, a disused stock cage and a console he and his friend built themselves and customers made donations to Guide Dogs to play on it.

Danny and his friend Brandon Johal dressed as the famous video game characters Mario and Luigi for the event, which was part of The Guide Dogs 250 Gaming Challenge.

And they were visited by retired guide dog Zara during the event on Friday and Saturday, which has raised £710 so far.

