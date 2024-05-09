Leamington man's DIY arcade machine event raised hundreds of pounds for charity

Danny Cronin and his friend Brandon Johal with retired Guide Dog Zara. Picture supplied.

Danny Cronin, a staff member at Tesco in The Parade, made the retro gaming cabinet out of out of recycled materials, a disused stock cage and a console he and his friend built themselves and customers made donations to Guide Dogs to play on it

A Leamington man’s DIY arcade machine event has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity close to his heart.

Danny Cronin, a staff member at Tesco in The Parade, made the retro gaming cabinet out of out of recycled materials, a disused stock cage and a console he and his friend built themselves and customers made donations to Guide Dogs to play on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny and his friend Brandon Johal dressed as the famous video game characters Mario and Luigi for the event, which was part of The Guide Dogs 250 Gaming Challenge.