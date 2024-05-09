Leamington man's DIY arcade machine event raised hundreds of pounds for charity
A Leamington man’s DIY arcade machine event has raised hundreds of pounds for a charity close to his heart.
Danny Cronin, a staff member at Tesco in The Parade, made the retro gaming cabinet out of out of recycled materials, a disused stock cage and a console he and his friend built themselves and customers made donations to Guide Dogs to play on it.
Danny and his friend Brandon Johal dressed as the famous video game characters Mario and Luigi for the event, which was part of The Guide Dogs 250 Gaming Challenge.
And they were visited by retired guide dog Zara during the event on Friday and Saturday, which has raised £710 so far.