Leamington teacher's fundraising walk raised more than £2,000 for breast cancer campaign
A fundraising walk organised by a Leamington teacher has raised more than £2,000 in support of a breast cancer treatment campaign.
Jayne Brumpton, who was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in 2021 and has since been supporting the Lobular Moon Shot Project, which aims to raise funding for research into the disease at the Institute of Cancer Research in London.
The theme of the walk, which took place recently, was ‘22 for the 22’ with Jayne and her fellow supporters representing the 22 women who are diagnosed with lobular breast cancer each day by walking 22km along the Grand Union Canal, from Napton Junction, where it joins the Oxford Canal, to the Aylesford Unit (Oncology) at Warwick Hospital.
Donations can still be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jayne-brumpton-1711037541151