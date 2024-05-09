Leamington teacher's fundraising walk raised more than £2,000 for breast cancer campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jayne Brumpton, who was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in 2021 and has since been supporting the Lobular Moon Shot Project, which aims to raise funding for research into the disease at the Institute of Cancer Research in London.

A fundraising walk organised by a Leamington teacher has raised more than £2,000 in support of a breast cancer treatment campaign.

Jayne Brumpton and her fellow fundraisers at the the end of the fundraising walk. Picturte suppliedd.

The theme of the walk, which took place recently, was ‘22 for the 22’ with Jayne and her fellow supporters representing the 22 women who are diagnosed with lobular breast cancer each day by walking 22km along the Grand Union Canal, from Napton Junction, where it joins the Oxford Canal, to the Aylesford Unit (Oncology) at Warwick Hospital.