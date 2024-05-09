Work set to begin on new cycle route in Warwick - with Warwickshire's first 'parallel crossing' for cyclists

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme is part of the council’s programme to improve and extend the network of walking and cycling routes in and around Warwickshire’s towns.

Construction of a new cycle route on a major route through Warwick is due to start next week.

The new scheme will involve construction of a new cycle track along the western side of A429 Coventry Road between the Grand Union canal bridge at Woodloes Park, and St John’s, completing a key link in the local network.

New crossing points will be included along the route and it the council says the scheme will also see Warwickshire’s first ‘parallel crossings’ – a combined zebra crossing with a separated crossing for people cycling – installed across both arms of Guys Cross Park Road.

The work is due to start on Tuesday May 14.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “It is really exciting to see work is getting underway to deliver this key active travel link.

"We are very grateful to local residents and stakeholders who provided comments during the development phases of this scheme.

"We looked in detail at the feedback and reviewed the designs which enabled us to refine some of the original proposals.

“This important cycle link will provide new opportunities for active travel journeys to be made along this corridor, supporting journeys to local destinations such as Warwick train station and Warwick hospital.”

"The scheme will contribute towards our ambitions to develop comprehensive cycle route networks in Warwickshire’s main towns and make cycling a natural choice for local journeys with its benefits of reduced carbon emissions and improved air quality, tackling congestion and supporting physical activity.”

The main phase of works will take place between May and September and there will be temporary traffic lights to manage traffic on Coventry Road.

To help minimise disruption, the council said the traffic lights will only be used between 9.30am until 3.30pm and that access to adjacent homes and businesses on Coventry Road will be maintained throughout.

For updates on the scheme go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/4

The A429 Coventry Road scheme is part of the county council’s programme to improve and extend the network of walking and cycling routes in and around Warwickshire’s towns.

The scheme is funded by the council, the Government’s Cycle Rail Routes to Stations Grant Fund and the Government’s Getting Building Fund through Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.