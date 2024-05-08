Plans revealed to demolish Leamington's Smack nightclub to make way for student accommodation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been revealed that would see a nightclub in Leamington demolished to make way for student accommodation.

If given the go ahead, the two storey Smack nightclub building in Tavistock Street would be replaced with a five storey building, which would house ten apartments.

The apartments would range from three to six bedrooms and each bedroom would have an ensuite.

According to the planning documents, the site has been used as a nightclub for around 25 years.

In one of the documents, it highlights that if the development went ahead, it would “remove a potential bad neighbour from the locality and provide a public benefit in terms of its proximity to neighbouring residential uses and disturbance by patrons on Tavistock Street”.

The development would also have no car parking but it would have storage for 47 bikes.

In the plans, it addresses concerns about the building possibility being listed.

It says: “The buildings on The Parade were listed by Historic England in 1953.

"The buildings the subject of the application were historically used as coach houses and servants’ accommodation for the houses on The Parade, however this was not the case at the time of the listing in 1953 and by this time they were in different ownership, having been used by the Midland Light Electric and Power Company from 1922.

"The buildings subject to this application are physically removed from the buildings on The Parade by a distance of over 20m and their structure has been significantly altered since their construction and since the time of listing due to the variety of uses they have been put to.

“For these reasons, it is our view that the buildings are not curtilage listed, however given the past decisions by the Council an application for listed building consent has been submitted for the development on a without prejudice basis.”

So far seven objections have been submitted against the plans citing concerns about the loss of an entertainment venue, the building being listed and not needing any more student accommodation in the town.

One comment in support has also been made.