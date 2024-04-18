ABBA movie fundraiser for children's charity to take place in Leamington next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be held at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington next month.

Following the success of last year’s charity screening of the first movie, Mamma Mia! the event, organised by the Leamington Rotary Club is returning on Thursday May 16.

Lisa Devine, who is organising the event for the rotary club, said: “This romantic comedy is set on a beautiful Greek island with the backdrop of iconic music from ABBA.

Lisa Devine from Leamington Rotary Club

"It’s a really fun and uplifting night out and the audience is invited to sing and dance along to the songs and enjoy the chance to dress up as their favourite film character or member of the group.”

All proceeds will go Warwickshire charity The Friendship Project for Children, which matches children who are in need - for a variety of reasons - with adult volunteers for friendship and fun.

Founded in 1986, the charity has helped more than 1,000 children throughout the county.

According to the charity, for some children, even playing in a park or going into a cinema is a rare treat.

The children may be caring for a sick parent or be limited to where they can go on holiday because of a disabled sibling or other family member.

Having some time out from often difficult home situations can really improve their self-esteem and self-worth.