Kineton High School pupils produce powerful exhibition inspired by dramatic 18th century painting

Kineton High School pupils have drawn inspiration from a dramatic 18th century painting to produce powerful artwork which is now on display at a nearby art gallery.

Sensing Vesuvius, inspired by Pierre-Jacques Volaire’s 1770s painting Vesuvius Erupting at Night, has opened at Fenny Compton.

More than 400 pupils at the high school (ranging from Year 7 to sixth formers) were able to enjoy the very rare treat of having Volaire’s original painting taken from Compton Verney’s nationally important collection of Neapolitan art – one of the richest in the world outside of Naples itself - and hung in their school for a term.

Left: The Sensing Vesuvius exhibition at Compton Verney. Right: Pierre-Jacques Volaire’s dramatic depiction of Vesuvius Erupting at Night (1770s). Pictures courtesy of Compton Verney.

Such is the effect of the painting, vividly capturing an eruption from the iconic volcano, that it inspired music, science, English and history lessons and other creative activities.