Kineton High School pupils produce powerful exhibition inspired by dramatic 18th century painting

Sensing Vesuvius, inspired by Pierre-Jacques Volaire’s Vesuvius Erupting at Night, is on display at Fenny Compton art gallery near the village
By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kineton High School pupils have drawn inspiration from a dramatic 18th century painting to produce powerful artwork which is now on display at a nearby art gallery.

Sensing Vesuvius, inspired by Pierre-Jacques Volaire’s 1770s painting Vesuvius Erupting at Night, has opened at Fenny Compton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than 400 pupils at the high school (ranging from Year 7 to sixth formers) were able to enjoy the very rare treat of having Volaire’s original painting taken from Compton Verney’s nationally important collection of Neapolitan art – one of the richest in the world outside of Naples itself - and hung in their school for a term.

Most Popular
Left: The Sensing Vesuvius exhibition at Compton Verney. Right: Pierre-Jacques Volaire’s dramatic depiction of Vesuvius Erupting at Night (1770s). Pictures courtesy of Compton Verney.Left: The Sensing Vesuvius exhibition at Compton Verney. Right: Pierre-Jacques Volaire’s dramatic depiction of Vesuvius Erupting at Night (1770s). Pictures courtesy of Compton Verney.
Left: The Sensing Vesuvius exhibition at Compton Verney. Right: Pierre-Jacques Volaire’s dramatic depiction of Vesuvius Erupting at Night (1770s). Pictures courtesy of Compton Verney.
Read More
New kitchen will bring even happier days to youngsters at Cubbington pavilion

Such is the effect of the painting, vividly capturing an eruption from the iconic volcano, that it inspired music, science, English and history lessons and other creative activities.

For more information about the exhibition, which runs until May 19 visit https://www.comptonverney.org.uk/event/sensing-vesuvius/