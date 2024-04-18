New kitchen will bring even happier days to youngsters at Cubbington pavilion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters in Cubbington will benefit from a new kitchen which has been fitted and equipped at the village’s pavilion thanks to a heart warming community effort.

Esther McCarthy, a parish councillor who runs her Happy Days childcare and afterschool club at the Cliff Cleaver Pavilion off Stonehouse Close, had appealed for help to fit the new kitchen at the building because she and her staff only had a microwave with which to serve hot meals to children.

Fellow councillors, including Warwickshire county councillor Wallace Redford, helped Esther to get a grant of £1,000 towards the kitchen while Craig Spiers and his team at Wickes in Coventry helped with the supply of the materials.

Walls, the appliances shop in Cubbington Road, provided a new cooker while couple Kate and Scott Hodges, whose children go to Happy Days, donated a dishwasher and the kitchen was fitted by local builders Neil, Matt, Yve and Ian.

Parish councillor David Saul also donated cutlery and pots and pans.

Esther said: “The kitchen is helping us so much.

"Not only can we now cook a lot more different meals for the children but they can also do cookery with them too.

"And it will also allow us to cook hot food for members of the youth club we have just launched for older children in the village.”