Women's health and wellbeing event to take place at Leamington florists

A women’s health and wellbeing event will take place at a Leamington florists next month.

Women's health and wellbeing advocate and content creator Anja Simonsen has teamed up with Sarah Horne Flowers & Academy in Warwick Street and nutritional therapist Jen Adams to put on the event on Thursday May 9.

Both Anja and Jen will speak at the event which starts at 6.30pm.

Anja said: “’I wish I had known this when I was younger’ is the most common phrase other women share when hearing more about how their menstrual cycle, what they eat and how they move have an enormous impact on how they feel.

"I am partnering up with two businesses in Leamington to give women reliable answers to the FAQs, all about their health and wellbeing.”