Accessible communication boards to be rolled out to nearly 50 more parks in Warwick district

Accessible communication boards are set to be rolled out to nearly 50 more parks in the Warwick district after the success of the project so far.

The boards aim to help children with additional needs or those who are pre-verbal.

The large, illustrated accessibility panels were created following consultation with parents and teachers at Evergreen School and have been part sponsored by Everest Clinic who work with children and adults needing autism and ADHD assessments and support.

Pictured in the Mill Gardens; Dr Liv Coelho and Almir Coelho, Everest Clinic, Nick Evans- Executive Head Teacher and Ella Billiald- teacher at Evergreen School, Cllr Will Roberts, Tom Jelley, Widgit, Sally Watts (WDC), Jonathan Sullivan, Widgit, Richard Hales, Vice Chair of Governors at Evergreen School. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Ella Billiald, a teacher at Evergreen School said: "I had seen a communication board in a play area in Wales and was keen to introduce them to our local parks.

"Following this I worked closely with Widgit and the Green Spaces team at Warwick District Council to design both bespoke boards and generic boards providing pictorial symbols for those who struggle hith language, so that anyone can communicate their needs, wants and interests.”

Nick Evans, executive Headteacher at Evergreen School, added: "It is absolutely wonderful to see the communication boards being installed in the parks and play areas across Warwick district.

"This initiative shows the council’s commitment to inclusivity and will make a huge difference to the culture and access of green spaces and play areas across the district.

One of the accessibility boards. Photo by WDC

"Evergreen School is proud to be part of such an inclusive and forward-thinking community who thinks carefully about how to support people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

“A huge thanks to the team at Widgit, Everest Clinic and the council’s green spaces team for their support in making this happen.”

Currently the boards can be found in the district’s larger public spaces including Jephson Gardens, Mill Gardens, Newbold Comyn and Victoria Park in Leamington and St Nicholas Park and Priory Park in Warwick.

Each is bespoke to its location showing key features of the park such as the wildlife, play equipment, buildings or monuments along with generic pictures depicting emotions, questions or feelings.

Following positive feedback on the project, the council is planning to extend it to 49 other public parks within the district.

The new panels are part of a £100,000 investment by the district council with a further contribution of £40,000 from Leamington Town Council, to improve the accessibility of the public play areas.

This will see the addition of new equipment such as new ergonomic swing seats at Abbey Fields, Bates Memorial, Priory Pools, the Holt, St Nicholas Park and Newbold Comyn, which have been specifically designed to cater to children with disabilities.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood added: “It’s important that our public spaces are inclusive and can be enjoyed by everyone.

"It’s therefore been great to work in partnership with local families and the staff and students at local schools to break down some of the barriers they face.”