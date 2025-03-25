Acclaimed authors and passionate readers brought together at first Leamington book fest

Acclaimed authors and passionate readers were brought together at the first Leamington book fest.

The sold-out event, organised by the Leamington Spa Soroptimists, at The Fold on Sunday March 23.

Authors who spoke at the event included Soroptimists’ patron Kit de Waal, who is known for her best-selling debut My Name is Leon and her powerful memoir Without Warning and Only Sometimes.

Jess Phillips, the MP for Birmingham Yardley and Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls and the author of Everywoman and Truth to Power also captivated the audience.

Making up the rest of the event was a rich mix of talks and readings from an exceptional line-up of authors including local writer Amanda Smyth, debut author Dr Shahed Yousaf, Lottie Hazell, Clare Finney, Damian Le Bas, and Adam Sharp.

The event raised more than £3,000 in support of Own Books, a local charity founded by Julie de Bastion.

The charity’s purpose is simple but powerful: to ensure every child has at least one book they can call their own.

By placing books directly into children’s homes, Own Books helps nurture a love of reading and builds lifelong confidence.

This mission is strongly aligned with the values of Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement that works to improve the lives of women and girls through education, empowerment, and opportunity.

Leading the organising team were Carole Sleight and Michael Cox.

The organisers have said: “The success of Bookfest marks a new chapter in Leamington’s cultural life.

"It was a celebration of words, community, and connection — and for everyone involved, it felt like the beginning of something truly special.”