Leamington internet chef interviews Warwick charity founder for Mother's Day episode

A Leamington Chef who presents her own internet channel has interviewed a Warwick children’s charity founder for a special Mother’s Day episode.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is releasing the latest episode of her Bia’s Kitchen Show on Sunday (March 30) in which she turns the spotlight on Molly Ollys founder Rachel Ollerenshaw.

Rachel established Molly Ollys with husband Tim in 2011 following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warwick-based charity works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing.

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is releasing the latest episode of her Bia’s Kitchen Show on Sunday (March 30th) in which she turns the spotlight on Molly Ollys founder Rachel Ollerenshaw.

As well as providing more than 4,300 wishes to date, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

The episode, which airs from Sunday, will see Bianca recreate a special chicken soup, a favourite of Molly’s, while in conversation with Rachel, to learn more about the incredible work of the charity.

Rachel said: “When undergoing cancer treatment your tastes can change and foods that you previously liked are suddenly less appealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having nutritious meals is really important to try and keep us as healthy as possible and Molly certainly tried to fill up with lots of healthy stuff, as well as comfort foods on days when she was struggling.

Bianca Rodrigues-Perry is releasing the latest episode of her Bia’s Kitchen Show on Sunday (March 30th) in which she turns the spotlight on Molly Ollys founder Rachel Ollerenshaw.

“Molly was a fan of chicken soup so it was lovely for Bia to make a twist on one of her favourites.

"I am very grateful to Bia for inviting me to do this very poignant show for Mother’s Day.

"What is also special is that my mum who is no longer alive also made a delicious chicken soup so here's to her too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since January 2024 Bia’s Kitchen Show has highlighted some of the best of the area’s foodie scene when it is streams twice-monthly to audiences on YouTube, Spotify, Instagram and Facebook.

The show is an extension of her successful Bia’s Kitchen brand, featuring local independent chefs and restaurateurs cooking signature dishes as well as her own top tips and recipes.

Bianca said: "I’m truly honoured to have had Rachel join us, and to have the opportunity to cook one of Molly's favourite dishes.

"Hearing Rachel's story was incredibly moving.

"She has taken the unimaginable pain of losing a child and transformed it into a powerful force of strength and hope.”