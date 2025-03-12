Acclaimed Leamington author to hold two events to promote new book

Acclaimed Leamington author Fran Hill will hold two events to promote her new book in the coming weeks.

Her new novel Home Bird is out on Thursday March 20 and on the day she will be holding an event at Waterstones in Leamington.

She will also hold an event at Warwick Books on Tuesday April 29.

To book tickets for the latter visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/warwick-books/an-evening-with-fran-hill-home-bird/e-zvkplk

Leamington author Fran Hill.

Bittersweet and funny, Home Bird draws on Fran’s experiences as a teenager in foster care.

Set in 1979, the novel follows 17-year-old Jackie Chadwich who, fresh out of care, is desperate to reconnect with her ex-prisoner alcoholic dad. But how many chances should people be given?

Fran is a self-employed English teacher and writer.

This is her second full-length work of fiction.

Fran’s first novel, Cuckoo in the Nest, is also based on Fran’s experience of foster care.

The novel has been shortlisted for the SoA Paul Torday Memorial Prize and was a Daily Mail Book of the Year in 2022.