Leamington entrepreneur ‘who helps people to become confident in conversation’ is celebrated at House of Lords

A Leamington entrepreneur was celebrated at a special International Women’s Day event at the House of Lords last Friday (March 7).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Haynes, founder of Wildfire – a business which helps women and men to become confident in conversation, was one of 100 women from across the UK selected for Small Business Britain’s annual #iAlso100 - a line up of 2025’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs.

A part of Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur campaign, the #iAlso100 champions the powerful impact of female business owners to the UK economy, communities and society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare was named as one of ƒ:Entrepreneur’s #iAlso100 this year in recognition of her impressive entrepreneurial journey, including running her business alongside a host of other responsibilities.

Clare Haynes at the House of Lords. Picture supplied.

Clare, a single parent who also runs a property business, was called out for her commitment to equip more women in being able to handle difficult situations, especially when feeling vulnerable.

She said: “It was an honour to be in a room of such extraordinary talent and in a fantastic setting for female business founders to be acknowledged.”

Clare founded the training and coaching company Wildfire in 2002, to help women (and men too) to go from cautious to confident in difficult conversations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a career in television, sport and the charity sector and a background in psychology, Clare set out to help people determine their own future, by learning to be confident in conversations – often in difficult circumstances.

Clare Haynes whose business helps women (and men too) to become confident in conversation, was one of 100 female entrepreneurs from across the UK selected for Small Business Britain’s annual #iAlso100 – a line up of 2025’s most inspirational female entrepreneurs. Picture supplied.

As a trainer, coach and conference speaker reaching thousands of people, Clare has seen these skills help people – especially women - to become mentally healthier and to fight for others.

She said: “Every woman has felt uncomfortable in a conversation, in or outside of work, and whether it’s being assertive for herself or advocating for someone else, simple steps can turn a situation around successfully.”

Clare enjoyed afternoon tea and networking in Westminster, meeting other founders from across the country, as well as special guests, which included representatives from across Government and the King’s Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also heard speeches on the importance of International Women’s Day by hosts and guests including Michelle Ovens CBE, the founder of Small Business Britain and the ƒ:Entrepreneur campaign.

To see the full line-up of the 100 women featured in this year’s f:Entrepreneur #IAlso100 campaign visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2025/.