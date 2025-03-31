Adolescence on Netflix: meet the Leamington man who worked on the hit TV drama

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington man was part of the production team which worked on the hit Netflix drama Adolescence.

Former Campion School pupil Ash Spall was the thirds assistant director on the show, which has been a phenomenal worldwide success for the streaming platform.

Adolescence centres on a 13-year-old English schoolboy named Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper making his acting debut, who is arrested for the murder of a girl in his school and deals with the aftermath of the incident and the affect it has on his family including his father Eddie, played by renowned actor Stephen Graham who also co-wrote the show.

It also stars Ashley Walters, known for his starring role in another hit Netlfix drama Top Boy, as a policeman leading the murder investigation and Erin Doherty (The Crown, A Thousand Blows) as a forensic psychologist.

Ash Spall (left) in the Wainwright's uniform with supporting artist Harry Allen on the set of Episode 4. Credit Ash Spall with permission from Netflix.

The four episodes for the show were filmed using a ‘one take’ method and Ash’s job as an assistant director was to design, plan, and direct all of the background actors', or ‘supporting artists’, movements.

Filming Episode Two was particularly challenging as it was set in Jamie’s school and included 320 young actors playing pupils.

For Episode Four, Ash was based on the shop floor of a DIY store where he directed while also playing a member of staff.

Netflix star Ashley Walters on the set of the second episode of Adolescence. Credit: Ash Spall with the permission of Netflix.

Ash has been asked to come into Campion School to talk to the pupils there about the hard-hitting and thought provoking drama, which covers serious issues including knife crime and the negative influence social media can have on teenagers and children.

Ash said: “The wider impact of Adolescence being released, for me, has been two-fold.

"First of all since the show came out my phone has been inundated with messages from people saying how much they loved the show. Then I get messages from people within the TV industry talking in disbelief at the amount of planning that show must have taken.

"Professionally it's an incredible show to have on my CV! Secondly, the show has been all over social media and a lot of people are talking about the show.

A group shot of some of the production team and cast for Adolescence. Photo provided by Ash Spall with the permission of Netflix.

"Then Sir Keir Starmer spoke about how he was watching the show and that added another level of exposure to Adolescence.

"Personally I knew we were making a special show due to how it was being filmed in one shot.

"I certainly had absolutely no idea how viral this show would go.

"It's the number one show on Netflix in over 70 countries, and clocked up over 24 million views in four days.

"It's been harrowing to read how much the show has worried parents but sometimes it takes a message like this to spark conversations.

"I hope parents are talking to their kids regarding social media, and I hope adults are reflecting on their own use of social media and how much it consumes us in modern life.

"There have been some comments regarding the ending and I feel it's the most polarizing part of the show.

"Personally I love the ending.

"When tragedies like this happen, the families involved do not often get the closure, or the answers they deserve, and in Adolescence, the audience gets no answers or closure to the aftermath either, and I think that's just incredibly powerful.”