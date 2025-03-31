Leamington police say fond farewell to long-serving Whitnash PCSO who is moving on to another role
PCSO Steve Sample has been part of the Leamington team for almost 20 years and he spent the majority of those years on patrol in Whitnash.
Leamington Police have said: “After an incredible 18-and-a-half years as a PCSO (16-and-a-half of those dedicated to Whitnash) we say a heartfelt goodbye to
PCSO Sample as he moves on to a new role working in the new Family Help team.
“Over the years, he’s patrolled the streets, supported the community, and built strong relationships with residents.
"His dedication and commitment have made a lasting impact, and he will be truly missed.”
“To mark the occasion, one of our talented team members, PCSO Croxson created a beautiful hand-drawn masterpiece of the Whitnash sign, a fitting tribute to his years of service.”
“Wishing you all the best in your new role you’ll always be part of the team.”