Adult literacy charity looking to help more people in and around Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth

The charity was set up earlier this year.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:44 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:44 BST
An adult literacy charity is looking to help more people in the Warwick district.

Read Easy Mid Warwickshire, which was set up earlier this year, provides free, confidential, one-to-one reading coaching for adults in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

The adult literacy charity Read Easy Mid Warwickshire is seeking to find local adults who need help with their reading. The charity, which was set up earlier this year, provides free, confidential, one-to-one reading coaching for adults in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth. Photo suppliedThe adult literacy charity Read Easy Mid Warwickshire is seeking to find local adults who need help with their reading. The charity, which was set up earlier this year, provides free, confidential, one-to-one reading coaching for adults in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth. Photo supplied
Coaches and readers meet twice a week at approved venues to work for half an hour at a time through a structured, phonics-based reading programme.

Team leader Vicky Fletcher said: “We want to help more adults in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth who need reading support.

"We’re passionate about transforming more lives in the community through our proven reading programme.

People should not feel embarrassed about coming forward. There can be many reasons why someone didn’t learn to read in childhood.

"For some it may have been a lack of support from their own family or school, for others it may have been undiagnosed dyslexia.”

For more information call 07564 850418 or email: [email protected]

