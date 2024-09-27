After bank closures in Warwick, could new banking hub be coming to Shire Hall?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwickshire County Council is to consider whether it can provide space for a new banking hub in Warwick with another branch closure on the cards.

Lloyds Bank announced in June that it plans to permanently close its branch on Swan Street, Warwick, following Natwest, HSBC, TSB and Barclays in leaving the town in recent years.

Shire Hall in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

The matter was raised by Councillor John Holland (Lab, Warwick West) at a council meeting this week. He referred to proposals to set up a new single location for customers of many high street names to have counter services and in-person appointments with community banking specialists.

“It will be the last bank leaving Warwick and it is reported that the banks intend to set up a joint hub, staffed by the Post Office and staff from each of the major banks on different days of the week,” he said.

“Could I ask Councillor (Peter) Butlin to investigate whether the area in Shire Hall adjacent to the Post Office could be this banking hub? It will be a public service and might generate some income for the council.”

Cllr Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), the deputy leader of Warwickshire County Council who also looks after finance and property, welcomed the idea.

“I can do the exploratory work,” he replied.

“As we see banks close everywhere, I am afraid it is down to us doing our banking on phones and fast going towards a cashless society, but there are many people who rely on the banks to get their cash, who are not au fait with phones.

“I am more than willing to explore the idea of providing that banking within Shire Hall and we will see what we can do. I commend you for bringing the question.”