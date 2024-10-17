Air Ambulance charity gets boost thanks to supporters of Harbury Beer and Cider Festival

By Kirstie Smith
Published 17th Oct 2024, 16:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Air Ambulance charity has been given a boost thanks to the supporters of Harbury Beer and Cider Festival.

In August, the Heart of Warwickshire CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) branch hosted the annual Harbury Beer and Cider Festival.

Read More
The possible pedestrianisation of the Parade in Leamington: residents and busine...

As part of the festival, the organisation helped raise £1,270 for the The Air Ambulance Service, which serves Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Left to right shows: Tim Wignall, Julie Griffiths, Sally Newman, Sally Newman, community fundraising executive for The Air Ambulance Service, Sally-Jane Downes and Ian Chapman. Photo suppliedLeft to right shows: Tim Wignall, Julie Griffiths, Sally Newman, Sally Newman, community fundraising executive for The Air Ambulance Service, Sally-Jane Downes and Ian Chapman. Photo supplied
Left to right shows: Tim Wignall, Julie Griffiths, Sally Newman, Sally Newman, community fundraising executive for The Air Ambulance Service, Sally-Jane Downes and Ian Chapman. Photo supplied

The money was raised through a tombola, a raffle and by festival-goers donating unused beer tokens.

A cheque was presented to Sally Newman, community fundraising executive for The Air Ambulance Service, at the charity’s shop in Warwick on October 12.

Julie Griffiths, chair at CAMRA Heart of Warwickshire branch said: “We were thrilled to present a cheque for £1,270 to the Air Ambulance charity.

"We would like to thank everyone who bought tombola and raffle tickets and donated any unused beer tokens at the festival.

"Next year we are going to try to raise even more and we are collecting prizes already.”

Related topics:Air ambulanceWarwickshireLeicestershire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice