The possible pedestrianisation of the Parade in Leamington: residents and businesses react

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The controversial idea of pedestrianising the Parade in Leamington has been mooted again and residents and businesses in the town have reacted to this news.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, The Leamington Courier reported that in July the project team from Warwickshire County Council Warwick District Council, Leamington Town Council, urban designers and planners LDA Design and building project consultancy Norman Rourke Pryme (NRP) attended and facilitated two workshops at The Royal Pump Rooms to ‘discuss challenges and opportunities for the Parade’.

This was part of wider plans to renew and regenerate the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upshot of these workshops was the development of a project brief for the Parade with the aim setting out parameters of developing a masterplan for the town centre’s main street.

The pedestrianised Parade in Leamington during the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Among these parameters was “to explore options for vehicular traffic to be removed from Parade along its length from Hamilton Terrace to Clarendon Avenue, with access only for essential servicing and delivery, emergency services and ongoing maintenance.

The document produced after the workshops can be viewed here: https://shorturl.at/Z8M8B

On Facebook, Ron Storr said: “Yet another ideological waste of money, so few people on the parade the pavements are almost empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Very few cars use the parade anyway, mainly buses causing congestion.

“The only thing in my opinion that will get people into Leamington to shop is something like two hours’ free parking.

The Letting People said: “Oh no not again.

"[It would be a] shocking waste of everyone’s time, money, with congestion and pollution in surrounding residential streets along with a dead town centre.”

Nicky Boo said: “It’s been done before and it was unsuccessful there were shops to visit then too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"How about saving the money they are happy to waste on this for free parking?”

Sue Milloy said: “Why don’t they just start getting shops back into town by reducing rents especially in the dying Royal Priors .

“Apart from coffee shops and expensive clothes shops [there is] nothing in Leamington now, it’s not like it used to be .”

Some are, however, supportive of the Parade becoming ‘vehicle free’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Turpin said: “With the appropriate consultation and planning, this could be a life saving opportunity for Leamington.

"Public transport could easily be rerouted and given priority access, and the area from the top of town through to Regent street fully pedestrianised.

"But to make this worth the effort and cost, we need to see the return of the retailers.

"And that in turn will need improved parking facilities.

"Let’s be supportive in achieving this objective, but ensure that the right decisions are made for the right reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Personally I feel the independent retailers should be given priority, which in itself would increase visitor numbers and help us stand out from the crowd.”

Katie Carter said: “[It’s a] very good idea.

"It works well in other places.

"Leamington is clogged with traffic.

"Traffic needs to be discouraged.

“We do need more, better and electric buses.”

Wendy Cook said: “If they did just the middle bit between Warwick Street and Regent Street it would be lovely.

"Could have trees and benches there.

"It’s not a good idea to do the whole of the Parade though, they can then keep bus stops within the centre to help the elderly and disabled.”

For more on the issue click here.